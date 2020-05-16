|
|
Daniel E. Jones
Pine Hill - On May 16, 2020, Daniel, age 51. Beloved father of Megan Danielle Jones. Survived by his mother Carol L. Jones, brother John P. Jones, mother of Megan Joanna Buehler, aunt Alice E. Jones. Daniel was a union painter with the Schnoll Co. in Philadelphia Pa. Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020