|
|
Daniel F. Dexter
Audubon - On Dec. 6, 2019, age 56. Beloved husband of Patti Dexter (nee Streb). Loving father of Mark Dexter (Sarah Rosier), Danny Dexter (Shannon Coyle), Clay Dexter (Rhea Keith) & Christian Dexter (Kayla Clauso) & Grampa of Cooper Mark Dexter. He is also survived by brother-in-law Brian Streb (Jill), their children Georgie, Jessie, & Cassie; siblings John, Patti Hohwald (Ed), Bob (Gwen), the late Thomas M. Dexter, and many nieces & nephews. Dan was a diehard Phila. Eagles fan, Cookie Connoisseur, Facebook jokester and Founder of the page "Real Eagles Fans Bleed Green". Dan is forever indebted and grateful for his angels on earth, the nurses, doctors, caretakers from Cooper Hospital & Univ. of Penn. & his angels above Cecelia & Lori! Relatives & friends are invited to attend his visitation Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019 from 6-8PM at Jackson Funeral Home, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ 08108. Memorial service will follow at 8PM. In lieu of flowers Dan would have liked for you to drop off cookies to someone you care about. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019