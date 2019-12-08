Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Daniel Dexter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dexter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Dexter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Dexter Obituary
Daniel F. Dexter

Audubon - On Dec. 6, 2019, age 56. Beloved husband of Patti Dexter (nee Streb). Loving father of Mark Dexter (Sarah Rosier), Danny Dexter (Shannon Coyle), Clay Dexter (Rhea Keith) & Christian Dexter (Kayla Clauso) & Grampa of Cooper Mark Dexter. He is also survived by brother-in-law Brian Streb (Jill), their children Georgie, Jessie, & Cassie; siblings John, Patti Hohwald (Ed), Bob (Gwen), the late Thomas M. Dexter, and many nieces & nephews. Dan was a diehard Phila. Eagles fan, Cookie Connoisseur, Facebook jokester and Founder of the page "Real Eagles Fans Bleed Green". Dan is forever indebted and grateful for his angels on earth, the nurses, doctors, caretakers from Cooper Hospital & Univ. of Penn. & his angels above Cecelia & Lori! Relatives & friends are invited to attend his visitation Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019 from 6-8PM at Jackson Funeral Home, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ 08108. Memorial service will follow at 8PM. In lieu of flowers Dan would have liked for you to drop off cookies to someone you care about. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -