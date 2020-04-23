|
Daniel G. Gilbert, Sr.
Audubon - Surrounded by his family, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 77.
Dan is lovingly survived by his wife of 41 years, Marie; her daughter, Marie (James); his children: Daniel Jr. (Joy), Tony (Rebecca), Michael and James (Lisa); his sister, Dolores (Ron) and their children, Jeff, Gina and Tom; grandchildren: Allie, Kathryn, Nicole, Kadin, Jimmy, Josh and Nathan and great grandchild, Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Eleanor and his sister, Diane.
Dan was a U.S. Air Force veteran and both a fireman and paramedic with the Philadelphia Fire Department for 34 years. He loved to fish, enjoyed nature and shared life with many animal companions along the way. Dan was a good man, a loving husband and father and friend to all who knew him.
Due to the current restrictions, prayer service with military honors will be held privately. A public memorial service will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020