Daniel Gorenstein Obituary
Cherry Hill - Daniel Gorenstein, died April 10, 2020. Age 28. Beloved son of Henry and Christine (nee Hofmann) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted brother of Rachel Gorenstein of Miami Beach, FL and Eric Gorenstein of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandson of William and Joan Hofmann of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Cherry Hill East, Dan went on to earn a degree in Finance from Temple University in Philadelphia. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and always surprised those around him with his knowledge and deeper perspective on things. Dan was a kind and thoughtful person and a loving brother and son. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and especially missed by his Golden Retriever, Dexter. Due to the current situation, funeral services will be private. We will continue to remember Dan's life during these hard times. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
