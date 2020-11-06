1/1
Daniel J. DelPrato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. DelPrato

Marlton NJ - DelPrato, Daniel J., on November 4, 2020, of Marlton NJ. Age 83. Beloved husband of Joanne DelPrato (nee LaRosa). Loving father of Daniel and his wife, Kathy, Steven and his wife, Karen, and the late Bobby DelPrato. Dearly loved Grandpop and Poppy of Rob, Jamie, Rachel and Lauren DelPrato. Dear brother of Jerry DelPrato and his wife, Grace and Tony DelPrato and his wife, Loretta and dear brother in law of Tom LaRosa and his wife, Claire.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Mount Laurel, Mr. DelPrato was a veteran of the US NAVY. He went onto be an electrical engineer spending most of his working career with Sherman Industries in Palmyra. When Dan wasn't building a hot rod, he was working on renewable energy devices before it was the popular thing to do. He was making electric go carts, bikes and golf carts and even his own windmill. Alongside his wife, Joanne, he was a devoted longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday from 9-11am the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road, Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to St. Joan of Arc Helping Hand 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton NJ 08053.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved