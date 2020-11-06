Daniel J. DelPratoMarlton NJ - DelPrato, Daniel J., on November 4, 2020, of Marlton NJ. Age 83. Beloved husband of Joanne DelPrato (nee LaRosa). Loving father of Daniel and his wife, Kathy, Steven and his wife, Karen, and the late Bobby DelPrato. Dearly loved Grandpop and Poppy of Rob, Jamie, Rachel and Lauren DelPrato. Dear brother of Jerry DelPrato and his wife, Grace and Tony DelPrato and his wife, Loretta and dear brother in law of Tom LaRosa and his wife, Claire.Born in Philadelphia and raised in Mount Laurel, Mr. DelPrato was a veteran of the US NAVY. He went onto be an electrical engineer spending most of his working career with Sherman Industries in Palmyra. When Dan wasn't building a hot rod, he was working on renewable energy devices before it was the popular thing to do. He was making electric go carts, bikes and golf carts and even his own windmill. Alongside his wife, Joanne, he was a devoted longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church.Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday from 9-11am the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road, Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to St. Joan of Arc Helping Hand 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton NJ 08053.