Daniel J. Dittmar
Mount Laurel - Daniel J. Dittmar, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was 81 years old.
Dan was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He had resided in Mount Laurel for the last 30 years. He served his country honorably, in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he worked as a mechanical engineer for Raytheon, until his retirement in 1996. Dan loved being outdoors and partaking in all sorts of outdoor activities, such as hiking, backpacking, kayaking, and biking. He was also a member of the Outdoor Club of South Jersey. Dan was his grandchildren's biggest fan and could be heard routing them on at all of their games and events.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise L. Dittmar. He is survived by his former wife, and lifelong companion, Barbara Dittmar; children, Daniel J. Dittmar (Aaron), Christine L. Ruble (John), and Michael C. Dittmar (Jennifer); brothers, John and Richard Dittmar; and grandchildren, Ryan and Drew Ruble, and Nicholas and Samantha Dittmar. He also leaves behind his cherished pup, Angel.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Association of Voorhees, NJ at: support.awanj.org. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019