Daniel J. McGee
Magnolia - Daniel John McGee, on November 10, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 59. Beloved husband of Donna McGee (nee Morgan). Father of Rihannon Fecera. Cherished grandfather of Gage Fecera. Dear brother of Kathrine Bulser (Michael). Loving son of the late John and Eileen McGee. Nephew of Margaret Garvey (Bill) and James Breen (Mary Jane). Brother-in-law of William Morgan (Melanie) and Michael Morgan (Octavia). Daniel worked for over 25 years at the United States Postal Service as an electronics technician. He belonged to the South Jersey Kite Flyers. Daniel served with the US Marine Corps as a marksman and a unit leader. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Friday evening and from 10am to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Living Proof Recovery Center, a peer-led, volunteer driven place of support for those in the recovery community. Donations may be made online: https://www.centerffs.org/get-involved/donate or by mail: Living Proof Recovery Center, c/o Center for Family Services, 584 Benson St., Camden, NJ 08103 or The Pink Elephant Movement by visiting: https://pinkelephantmovement.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019