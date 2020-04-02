|
|
Daniel John Ruotolo
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Daniel J. Ruotolo passed away suddenly at 60 years old. He leaves behind the love of his life, Patricia (Pat), who together they shared endless memories for more than four decades. His adoration for her was matched with unwavering respect. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey to Eleanor and Daniel Ruotolo then raised in Hopatong, New Jersey by his loving mother, Dan is survived by his brother, Rick, sister-in-law, Nancy, and their children, Mitch, Greg and Shannon, as well as his sister, Danelle. He will also be remembered by his Aunt Dee, Aunt Dot and many others from his large extended family.
Dan had a well-respected career and as co-founder of Ruotolo, Spewak & Co., he worked side by-side with his longtime friend and partner, Greg Spewak, for more than 30 years. They had a mutual commitment to service and trained countless staff and students. The successful l practice expanded over the years with the launch of affiliate companies. Over the years, Dan volunteered with many non-profit organizations, participated on local boards, including the Rancocas Nature Center and Rowan University Accounting Advisory Board, where in 2015 he received the first-ever Medal of Excellence for Distinguished Service. He was also a member of the Union League of Philadelphia. Beyond work, Dan had a great talent and love for playing the drums as well as maintained an active routine that included meditation and long walks on the beaches of Wildwood Crest.
A social-preneur, Dan's mission was to make a difference. He may have been an accountant and financial consultant by trade, but his true passion was giving back and paying it forward. Family, friends, colleagues and those who met him only once would agree. Dan did that and more. Having learned the value of mentorship and hard work as a junior in college, he made it a point to start an internship program, Student Working Professionals (SWP), which became an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2014. SWP and its mission to transform the students of today into the stars of tomorrow who will evolve into the socially conscious leaders of the future, was one of his most notable accomplishments. Dan made a difference in the lives of so many - young and old from all walks of life. Through his family and friends, his legacy will go on.
At this unprecedented time, services are postponed yet details for a celebration of Dan's life will be shared when available. Memorial gifts in his memory can be made to Student Working Professionals, 41 Kings Highway N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Arrangements by the Mount Laurel Home For Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020