Daniel Jude Hogan
Audubon - Suddenly on September 1, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 39 years.
Dan Hogan was a proud member of the Philadelphia Plumbers Union Local 690 since 2002. He worked on and completed many large-scale construction projects in Philadelphia including the Comcast Technology Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dan was a passionate sports fan, with a big devotion for all of the local Philadelphia teams. He took particular enjoyment in watching the 76ers and the NBA. Dan developed talents in computer design and audio visual technologies and used these self-taught skills to graciously help others.
Music was also a major part of Dan's life. He shared this keen interest with those around him; always introducing friends and family to artists and songs they will cherish forever.
Dan purchased his home in Audubon, NJ in 2017. Since then, he dedicated many weekends and spare time renovating his home with his own hands and talents as a skilled tradesman. Dan's home featured his beloved sneaker collection. Over the years he acquired upwards of 100 pairs of sneakers, including his favorite, the Air Jordan. His collection became a focal point to his home design, anchored by his very first pair from 1981, which was casually and artfully on display in the entrance of his home.
Dan will be sorely missed by his family and friends, neighbors, coworkers and acquaintances who were blessed by his generous spirit and experienced his kindness and humility. Dan is survived by his parents, Judy and Tom Hogan, his brothers, Patrick (Tracie), Brian (Angela) and Sean, his niece Graycen and nephews Jude, Dylan, Wilder and Liam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dan's visitation Tuesday evening 6 to 9 PM and Wednesday 9 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM from St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield Twp., PA. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dan's Gentle Soles, PO Box 60, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 (dansgentlesoles@gmail.com). Dan's Gentle Soles is in The Process of being established to help source sneakers to children in need.
