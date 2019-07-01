Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Daniel Frizzle
Daniel L. Frizzle


1952 - 2019
Somerdale - Daniel L. Frizzle (Frizz), age 66 of Somerdale, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Barbara (nee Owens), his four adoring daughters Kristin (Sam), Danielle (Joseph), Lisa (Sean), and Briana (Brad), and his dear granddaughter Ava. He was the son of the late Ralph and Teresa (nee Casey) and brother of Ralph, Terry, and the late Steve. Dan is survived by many nieces, nephews, loving friends, and his feline companions Charlie and Molly. Dan proudly served in the United States Army. After working for the USPS for over 30 years as an auto body and fender repairman, he retired in 2009. He could fix anything put in front of him and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel's name to Animal Welfare Association at 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043 or to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 and , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #700 Philadelphia, PA 19103. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 1, 2019
