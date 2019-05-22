|
|
Daniel M. Bergen
Haddon Heights - On May 20, 2019, Dan, age 67, of Haddon Heights passed away. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Dan was a retired engineer out of the US Naval Shipyard.
He was predeceased by his parents, John D. and Mary Bergen. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Mimi (nee Zuino); his brother, John (Linda) Bergen; his nephews, Sean and Justin; his stepson, Thomas; his grandson, Tommy as well as many extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, May 23rd from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org).
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019