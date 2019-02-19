Services
Daniel Santora
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH
19 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel N. Santora, Jr.

Haddon Twp. - On February 17, 2019, at the age of 63. Beloved son of Adeline M. Santora of Haddon Township and the late Daniel N. Santora, Sr. Dan graduated from Haddon Township High School Class of 1973. He was member of the Haddon Township Alumni Association, where he served as Past President. Dan was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 19 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, followed by Requiem Eucharist at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Church. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
