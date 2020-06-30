Daniel P. Deighan
Collingswood - Daniel P. Deighan of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 79.
Loving husband of Kathleen S. Deighan (nee Scanlan) for 50 years. Predeceased by his parents Francis P. Deighan and Mary T, Deighan (nee Barrett). Dear brother of Francis (Cass) Deighan, Teresa Chrzanowski (nee Deighan) and brother-in law of Suzy Crowell and Eileen Rider. Caring uncle of Michael (Samantha) Chrzanowski, Stephanie (Andrew) Schuyler, Dean (Cathy) Crowell, Maureen (Keith) Burton, Katie (Matt) Paley and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Dear cousin of Joe, Kate, Steve, Marty, Joey, JoEllen, and Tony. Had lifelong special friends from Swampoodle.
Dan was a graduate of Roman Catholic, class of 1958, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Keystone Mercy. He was the finance officer for the American Legion Post 230, a member of the Polish American Club, and the Sons of American Legion Post 84. Dan was an avid fan of the Phillies, and always said a prayer for the Eagles on Sunday. He was known as the "Mayor" at Tom Fischer's Bar.
Friends and family are invited to Words of Remembrance on Monday July 6, 2020, 10:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Please leave your remembrances of Dan on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Family asks donations to be made in Daniel P. Deighan's name to Roman Catholic High School, Fox Chase Cancer Center, or American Legion Post 230 c/o Joseph Riley Jr. 214 Addison Ave, Haddon Twp, NJ 08108.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.