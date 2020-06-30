Daniel P. Deighan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel P. Deighan

Collingswood - Daniel P. Deighan of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 79.

Loving husband of Kathleen S. Deighan (nee Scanlan) for 50 years. Predeceased by his parents Francis P. Deighan and Mary T, Deighan (nee Barrett). Dear brother of Francis (Cass) Deighan, Teresa Chrzanowski (nee Deighan) and brother-in law of Suzy Crowell and Eileen Rider. Caring uncle of Michael (Samantha) Chrzanowski, Stephanie (Andrew) Schuyler, Dean (Cathy) Crowell, Maureen (Keith) Burton, Katie (Matt) Paley and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Dear cousin of Joe, Kate, Steve, Marty, Joey, JoEllen, and Tony. Had lifelong special friends from Swampoodle.

Dan was a graduate of Roman Catholic, class of 1958, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Keystone Mercy. He was the finance officer for the American Legion Post 230, a member of the Polish American Club, and the Sons of American Legion Post 84. Dan was an avid fan of the Phillies, and always said a prayer for the Eagles on Sunday. He was known as the "Mayor" at Tom Fischer's Bar.

Friends and family are invited to Words of Remembrance on Monday July 6, 2020, 10:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Please leave your remembrances of Dan on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

Family asks donations to be made in Daniel P. Deighan's name to Roman Catholic High School, Fox Chase Cancer Center, or American Legion Post 230 c/o Joseph Riley Jr. 214 Addison Ave, Haddon Twp, NJ 08108.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
10:45 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved