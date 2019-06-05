Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Daniel R. Altenburg

Cherry Hill - Daniel R. Altenburg of Cherry Hill, NJ died May 31, 2019. Loving father of Daniel Ryan Altenburg, Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa. Beloved son of Kenneth Altenburg and Emily Altenburg (nee Lempke) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Dear brother of Matthew D. Altenburg of Winter Park, CO. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dan enjoyed time spent with his son, brother and friends. Dan was an outdoor enthusiast and liked racing his quad and driving his mud truck. His last joy was his Cummings diesel truck. Dan was a Concrete Finisher and took pride in his work. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 1600 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
