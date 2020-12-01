Daniel Reuel Kehler
Daniel Reuel Kehler, age 73, of West Deptford, passed away on November 25, 2020. Dan was raised in Woodbury and lived in West Deptford for over 30 years. Dan received his Bachelor's Degree in 1969 from Rutgers University and his Law Degree from Rutgers- Camden School of Law in 1972. Dan was a partner in the law firm McCrink and Kehler in Berlin, NJ for over 30 years. He was a member of the Burlington County Bar Association.
Dan was liked by everyone he knew and lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing the drums and performing in bands. Dan loved riding his motorcycle and traveling throughout the country on his motorcycle, He enjoyed working in the yard, loved cars and playing with his dog Winston. Dan enjoyed the Palm Coast of Florida and was looking forward to moving to his condo there with his fiancé Gail Hunter. Dan would enter family gatherings by saying "Do not fear, I am here" and would leave saying " stand by…moving out". Dan holds a special place in our hearts and will be sorely missed by all.
Survived by Gail Hunter, his fiancé and loving partner for over 30 years; his nieces and nephews Pamela Ziegler( William); Grant Kehler ( Andrea); Amy Kehler; and Timothy Kehler (Valerie) and 10 grand nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his parents Naomi (Sommerville) and Dr. James Grant Kehler Jr.; brother Dr, James Grant Kehler III and sister Holly Kehler.
Graveside service will be 11am on Friday in Eglington Cemetery, Kings Hwy, Clarksboro, NJ.Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com
.