Daniel Ruebeck
Magnolia - age 57, passed suddenly on December 11, 2019. Survived by his wife Patty (nee Johnson) and loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday evening, December 16th 6-8pm and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford. Burial following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. For more information and condolences, please visit www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019