|
|
Daniel Steven Morrow
Flower Mound - Daniel Steven Morrow died suddenly on July 14th 2019. If you ever spent time with Dan, you know how giving, loving and funny he was. Dan lived a lifetime in the short 34 years he was here but his greatest accomplishment was raising his daughter. He may have started as a hell raiser but ended as a Girl Scout leader. He is survived by his daughter, Carina (8), his mother, Donna Challender (Bob), his father, Steve Morrow, his uncle, Dave Birks (Alisse), his sisters, Laura Reinert (Jason), Diane McMahon (Matt), Jennifer Morrow (Rich), his mother-in-law, Virginia Molinari, father-in-law, Mike Molinari and their daughter, Maria Heath. In the words of Michael Jordan, "I've never lost a game, I just ran out of time." Service will be held Friday July 19th 2019 at 10AM at Grace Bible Church. 11306 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75229
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019