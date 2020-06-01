Daniel T. Dombrowski
Daniel T. Dombrowski, on May 27, 2020, age 36, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved son of Dr. H. Timothy Dombrowski and the late Joan R. Dombrowski (nee Bell). Loving father of Brody and Charlie. Dear brother of Diana (Jeffrey) Prevett; treasured grandson of Joan Bell. Loved cousin of Michael Bell III, Michelle Leis (nee Bell), Vincent DeTommaso and Nico DeTomasso. Daniel also leaves many aunts, uncles and other cousins to cherish his memory. Daniel will always be remembered for his ever-present sense of humor, his love of animals, and being a fan of all the Philadelphia sports teams. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, his service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Daniel's memory to: SurfSide Recovery Services, Inc, 3 Edgewood Drive, Somers Point, NJ 08244. For lasting condolences, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com.






