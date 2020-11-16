Danny Wade, Sr.
Somerdale, NJ - On November 16, 2020, Danny, age 77, beloved husband of Dorothy Wade (nee Johnson). Survived by children Dawn Gibson of Fruitland, MD, Danny "Corky" Wade, Jr. of Hi-Nella, NJ, and Duane (Melissa) Wade of Somerdale, NJ; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings William "Saint" Wade, Jr., Yvonne White, and Martina Wade; siblings-in-love Shellene Young, Beverly Shelton, and Shirley (Carlton) Young; and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William and Alice Wade; brother George Wade; and sister Sandra Wade. Danny worked as a manager for Computer Sciences Corporation in Moorestown, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday morning between 9:30 am and 10:30 am at ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.