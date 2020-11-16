1/
Danny Wade Sr.
1943 - 2020
Danny Wade, Sr.

Somerdale, NJ - On November 16, 2020, Danny, age 77, beloved husband of Dorothy Wade (nee Johnson). Survived by children Dawn Gibson of Fruitland, MD, Danny "Corky" Wade, Jr. of Hi-Nella, NJ, and Duane (Melissa) Wade of Somerdale, NJ; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings William "Saint" Wade, Jr., Yvonne White, and Martina Wade; siblings-in-love Shellene Young, Beverly Shelton, and Shirley (Carlton) Young; and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William and Alice Wade; brother George Wade; and sister Sandra Wade. Danny worked as a manager for Computer Sciences Corporation in Moorestown, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday morning between 9:30 am and 10:30 am at ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
