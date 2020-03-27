|
|
Darlene Frank
Mt. Ephraim - Darlene Elizabeth Frank, of Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was 69.
Family
Darlene is the beloved Wife of the late George Frank; loving mother of Elizabeth Frank (Paul Taylor) ; cherished grandmother of Brittany Kirk & Alyssa Mauer; dear sister in law of Doug & Sharon Frank; devoted aunt of Chelsea Frank.
Farewell Tribute
Due to the current National Health Crisis; Darlene's family will host a memorial ceremony at a future date. Please feel free to visit www.mcgfuneral.com to share a memory with her family. Arrangements under the direction of the McGuinness Funeral Home, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020