Darlene Pratt
Maple Shade - Darlene Alynda Pratt, age 58, of Maple Shade and formerly of Waterford Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Darlene earned her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1982 and was a "Helping Hand" to numerous facilities over her career. Some of them included Kennedy Hospital in Stratford, Voorhees Hospital Pediatric Unit and most recently St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. She was a selfless person who always put the needs of others before herself. Her passion was helping others during their most difficult times, and she will be forever remembered for her dedication and compassion.
Some of her life passions were entertaining with family & friends. She was adored by her family for her creative baking, cooking and entertaining. Darlene's presence at the table will always be remembered by her unique and amazing personality.
She was the loving daughter of Diana (nee: Swartz) and the late William Carey Pratt, Sr.; Devoted sister of Dawn Pratt, Brian Pratt & his wife Linda and the late William "Billy" Carey Pratt, Jr.; cherished aunt of Jeffrey Pratt & his wife Nicole and Mark Pratt, Bridget Buete, Les Buete & his wife Savannah, Heather Pratt and Brian Pratt, Jr.; Darlene leaves behind her dear friend Kathryn and her beloved dogs Matilda and Emma Jean. "Aunt Dar Dar" will be missed by numerous great nieces and great nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Her Viewing will be held at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco on Monday, March 4th, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and again on Tuesday morning March 5th from 8:30am to 9:30am at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 10:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/ Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Drive, Atco. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's name to either: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 or St. Christopher's Hospital 1800 JFK Blvd., Suite 1550 Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 568-1126. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 2, 2019