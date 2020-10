Or Copy this URL to Share

Darnell Coward of Camden, NJ passed on October 16, 2020 age 30 Grandson of the late Fredrick Massey and Mary Coward. He is survived by his children Kylie and King Ross, Mother Darcell Coward, Father Charles Funches, sisters Janee' and Janiyah. Aunts Edith and Diane, uncle Robert Coward. Cousins Charles, Jeffrey, Nyisha, Kajuan, Breanna, Kajuana, Marvin, Khyyim, & Kaleemah. Services were held privately.









