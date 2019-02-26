Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
327 Marlton Pike West
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
327 Marlton Pike West
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Darrell L. Ernst Sr. Obituary
Darrell L. Ernst, Sr.

Voorhees - Darrell L. Ernst, Sr. of Voorhees, NJ, died February 7, 2019. He was 92. Beloved husband of the late Annie Y. (nee King). Loving father of Darrell L. Ernst, Jr. (Robin) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Pamela Coxson (Paul) of Voorhees, NJ and Denise Wilson (Rob) of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Ryan and Travis Coxson, Zachary and Jillian Wilson and Darrell L. Ernst III. Dear brother of Burton Ernst of Deer Park, WA. Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9 to 11am at St. Andrews United Methodist Church 327 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Memorial service will follow at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
