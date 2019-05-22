|
Darrell T. Plant
Woolwich Twp. - Darrell T. Plant, 49 of Woolwich Twp., NJ and formerly of Sicklerville, NJ passed away suddenly on May 19, 2019 at home. An Army Veteran of Desert Storm, Darrell worked for the Camden County Sheriffs Dept for the past 15yrs. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Douglas), his children, Kelsey and Timothy, his parents, Terry and Charmaine Plant and several siblings. A Memorial Service will be held 1pm Sat. May 25 at the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ, where friends may visit with the family from 12 noon to 1pm.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019