Services
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0030
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Plant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell T. Plant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrell T. Plant Obituary
Darrell T. Plant

Woolwich Twp. - Darrell T. Plant, 49 of Woolwich Twp., NJ and formerly of Sicklerville, NJ passed away suddenly on May 19, 2019 at home. An Army Veteran of Desert Storm, Darrell worked for the Camden County Sheriffs Dept for the past 15yrs. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Douglas), his children, Kelsey and Timothy, his parents, Terry and Charmaine Plant and several siblings. A Memorial Service will be held 1pm Sat. May 25 at the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ, where friends may visit with the family from 12 noon to 1pm.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheega Funeral Home
Download Now