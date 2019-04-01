Services
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Daryle Hickman Obituary
Daryle Hickman

- - Daryle Hickman, born on June 4, 1957 passed away unexpectedly with his sister Phyllis at his side on March 30, 2019. Daryle was predeceased by his beloved parents Howard & Evelyn Hickman and his brothers Howard & Edward. He is survived by his loving siblings Evelyn, Phyllis, Ronald, Kenneth and Susan. He attended The Arc for many years and the Family Matters Program in Maine. He loved fishing, bowling and wrestling.

Visitation Thursday 11am until the memorial service at 12pm at the DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME 171 Delaware Street Woodbury, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc Gloucester at thearcgloucester.org or a . Memories and condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 1, 2019
