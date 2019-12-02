Services
Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
For more information about
David Baxter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Baxter Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Baxter Jr. Obituary
David A. Baxter, Jr.

Bellmawr - David A. Baxter, Jr., on December 2, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 74. Reunited for Eternity with his beloved wife, the late Helen (nee Buckholdt). Devoted father of Natalie Hartey and David A. Baxter III. Loving Pop-Pop of Caitlin, Shane, Erin, David IV, Steven, Matthew, and Morgan. Dear brother of Joan Bozarth. Loving uncle of Scott, Brian, and Susan. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 10:30am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Arlington Cemetery at Pennsauken. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -