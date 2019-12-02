|
|
David A. Baxter, Jr.
Bellmawr - David A. Baxter, Jr., on December 2, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 74. Reunited for Eternity with his beloved wife, the late Helen (nee Buckholdt). Devoted father of Natalie Hartey and David A. Baxter III. Loving Pop-Pop of Caitlin, Shane, Erin, David IV, Steven, Matthew, and Morgan. Dear brother of Joan Bozarth. Loving uncle of Scott, Brian, and Susan. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 10:30am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Arlington Cemetery at Pennsauken. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019