Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
More Obituaries for David Keith
David A. Keith

David A. Keith


1964 - 2019
David A. Keith Obituary
David A. Keith

Haddon Heights - 54, passed away on February 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 2, 1964, to the late John Irvin Keith and S. Patricia Goss, in Altoona, PA. David owned and operated David Keith Remodeling for 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, William Keith and Michael Keith; and his beloved loyal companion and best friend, his dog, Soldier "Dawg." David is survived by his

daughter, Rhea Keith; his former wife of 21 years, Carolyn Keith; his sisters, Carole Ortagus, Cynthia Keith, Cheryl LoTemple, and Donna Wilkinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his cat Tigger.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, 11 E. Kings Hwy, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm, at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
