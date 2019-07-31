Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haddon Heights Baptist Church
3rd and Station Aves
Haddon Heights, NJ
Magnolia - Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord, On July 30th after a long illness , David Warren, age 80, of Magnolia, NJ, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Marty Warren, (nee Beerley ), of Magnolia, NJ. He was the devoted father of John David Warren. And loving brother of Mary E. Baumgardner of Virginia. Also survived by his brother in law Rev. John Beerley of Lancaster, PA. Predeceased by his parents Mrs. And Mrs. Albert Warren formerly of Magnolia,NJ.

David attended Trinity College of Clearwater, FL., where he received a BA degree in music. He taught music at Timothy Academy, Phila., PA. He ministered in the Englisia Evangelica Baptista Church in Phila., which was a Spanish speaking church fellowship. He taught music at Baptist Regional School in Haddon Heights, NJ. He ministered in Baptist Tabernacle in Vineland, NJ. He was a trained song leader in many churches in the Camden County area. He was a member of the Barrington Band, and the Instrumental Ensemble of Barrington. He also worked as a custodian for Haddon Heights Baptist Church, Haddon Heights, NJ. He saw his work as a ministry to the church and was always helping people in many ways. He was an "others personality" ,thinking of others rather than himself, and whatever he did was to glorify God in some small way.

Visitation will be held on Saturday , Aug.3,2019, from 10-11:00 AM from the Haddon Heights Baptist Church, 3rd and Station Aves, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at the church at the above address. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dubisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019
