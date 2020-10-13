1/1
David B. Brownlow Jr.
1956 - 2020
David B. Brownlow, Jr.

Gibbsboro - David B. Brownlow, Jr., on October 12, 2020, of Gibbsboro, formerly of Magnolia. Age 64. Beloved husband of Dawn Williams (nee Eichmann). Devoted father of Jeremiah and Joshua (Angeline). Loving Pop of Alexis. Dear brother of Joann Taylor (Steve), Sue Barton (the late Bud) and Jimmy Brownlow (Diane). Also survived by nieces and nephews and his loving companions Capone and the late Rory. Mr. Brownlow was an Army veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post 371, Gibbsboro and he was the owner of S & S Towing. Mr. Brownlow was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cherry Hill. There will be a viewing from 10am to 1pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Brownlow's memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, NJ Chapter, 14 Commerce Dr., Suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
or

