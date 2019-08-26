|
David B. Reader, Sr.
Haddon Twp - On August 23, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ, age 87. He is the beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Mullen), loving father of David B. Reader, Jr., Patricia Reader Davison and James Reader (Terry). He is also survived by his dear grandchildren David III, Kristina, Joshua, Andrew, Michelle, Kelly and great-grandchildren William David, James, Patrick, Hailey Grace and Dominic. Dave was an Engineer for NJ Bell Telephone retiring in 1992 after 35 years of service. He was a long-time active member and Eucharist Minister for St. Aloysius Church and a member of the Oaklyn Reveler's since 1974. Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus Epiphany Council #3485 and also served as a Past Grand Knight, 4th Degree member, and a member of the Color Corps. Dave was also an avid fan and long-time season ticket holder of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, gardening and golf. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ and again Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave. in Oaklyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with interment at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers his family has suggested memorial donations be made to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019