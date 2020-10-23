David B. ZaunOf Cherry Hill, NJ - Passed away on October 22, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Kim Zaun. Loving father of Brian Zaun and the late Eric Zaun. Devoted son of Lois Zaun and the late Harry Zaun. Dear brother of Paul and Martha Zaun and the late Elaine Zaun, and brother in law of Cindy and Jim Poopert, Toni and Sam Enoch, and Robyn Stiening. Uncle of Mark, Charlene, Faith and Lee Ogden, Michael and Kim Zaun, David, Sarah and Jacob Zaun, Daniel, Noelle and Daniel Zaun, Jennifer, Jaxon and Jamison Shaddow and Conrad Enoch. David worked as an electrical engineer for ARRIS in Willow Grove, PA. Due to Covid19, a service honoring David's life will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Abramson Cancer Center NET Research Foundation, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104