David Baker of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 92.



David was born and raised in Wildwood, NJ, graduated from Wildwood High School, NYU and Rutgers Law School. David was an attorney and owned a title company in Avalon for more than 35 years. When he retired, he traveled around the country, backroads style. He flew planes, rode motorcycles and lived on and enjoyed life on a boat. He played golf, bowled a 300 game, drank Manhattans, watched and rooted for his favorite Philly sports teams and loved all of the teams that his kids and grandchildren loved.



David was happy with whatever life gave him and was, above all else, a good man who loved his family, loved his friends and just wanted to help. He left nothing on the table at the end.



David is survived by his children, Daniel Baker (Karol), Gary Baker, and Julia Hanapole (Edward); grandchildren, Abby Hanapole, Jenny Hanapole, Raina Hanapole, Hailey Baker, and Rylin Baker; and his dear cousin, Max Baker (Arlene). He is predeceased by his brother, Norman Baker.



Donations in his honor may be made to charities supporting Multiple Scleroses research and care.



At the request of the family, services will be private.









