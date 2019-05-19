|
|
David "Gabby" C. Geserick
Bellmawr - David "Gabby" C. Geserick on May 15, 2019 of Bellmawr. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Devoted father of David Geserick and his wife, Lisa, and Maria Geserick. Loving grandfather of Matthew. Dear brother of the late Margaret, William, Frank and Agnes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a Navy Veteran, who proudly served in the Korean War conflict. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 8:45am to 9:45am at St. Joachim Parish; Annunciation BVM RC Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Angelic Health (Hospice), 1050 Mantua Pike, Wenonah, NJ 08090. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019