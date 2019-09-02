Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:15 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
David Cohen Obituary
David Cohen

Voorhees - August 31, 2019. Husband of Robin Cohen. Father of Adam (Alison Grant) Cohen and Amanda Cohen. Grandfather of Charlotte and Elie. Brother of Danny Cohen, Sylvan Cohen, Joe Cohen and Cyd Hirsch. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 12:15 pm to

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Wednesday and Thursday. Contributions can be made to The Regional Spinal Cord Injury Center of the Delaware Valley.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019
