Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
David Conover
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Conover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Conover


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Conover Obituary
David Conover

Gloucester City - David Conover, on August 10, 2019, of Gloucester City, NJ. Age 73. Loving and devoted husband to his wife Dolores (nee Flade). Loving father of April Serafine. Step-father of John and Larry DiVetro and father-in-law of Meena DiVetro. Grandfather of Gianna and Gabriel DiVetro. He also leaves behind his friends Emile and Mike, who were special to him. David was a Manager at Auto Shine in Mt. Ephraim. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 11:30am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now