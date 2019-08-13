|
David Conover
Gloucester City - David Conover, on August 10, 2019, of Gloucester City, NJ. Age 73. Loving and devoted husband to his wife Dolores (nee Flade). Loving father of April Serafine. Step-father of John and Larry DiVetro and father-in-law of Meena DiVetro. Grandfather of Gianna and Gabriel DiVetro. He also leaves behind his friends Emile and Mike, who were special to him. David was a Manager at Auto Shine in Mt. Ephraim. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 11:30am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 13, 2019