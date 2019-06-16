Services
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Tree Church
125 School House Road
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Visitation
Following Services
Green Tree Church
125 School House Road
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Linwood - David Cory Sparenberg passed away peacefully at his mother's home under hospice care on June 7, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. David beloved son is survived by his father David J Sparenberg of Linwood; Mother Carol L Bilebof of Northfield/Hamilton TWP NJ; son David Ryan Sparenberg of Manhatten, Ks; Stepbrother Vincent J LoPresti of Carson City, NV; and Stepsister Heather L LoPresti of Pleasantville, NJ He is predeceased by his stepfather Stephen Bilebof of Northfield, NJ, and stepmother Corinne J Sparenberg of Linwood, NJ. He will also be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncle, cousins and his faithful dog Fancy. David was a star athlete excelling in football and basketball while attending Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, NJ. David also attended York College in York. PA, after which, he enlisted in the United States Marines. For many years he worked as a manager of Houlihan's restaurant in Chicago, Ill and in Cherry Hill, NJ. Later, he became a top salesman at Carmax in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Green Tree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. A visitation will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, PO Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of David please go to www.jeffriesandkeate.com . Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
