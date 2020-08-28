1/1
Trenton/Philadelphia - passed suddenly on August 24, 2020. Son of the late Leroy E. and Sylvia Wright (nee Lewis); husband of Madeline (nee Delgado) Trenton/ Philadelphia; stepson of Linnell N. Wright (nee Nesmith), Sicklerville, NJ; brother of Doreen Ferguson (nee Wright), husband Rodney Ferguson of Chesapeake VA.; brother-in-law Luis Delgado, wife Elaine (nee Reid) of Orlando, FL; Sisters-in-law Ana Malcolm (nee Delgado) husband Benjamin, Eve Sherelds (nee Delgado) husband Barri and Vilma Garcia (nee Delgado) husband Kenneth all of Philadelphia, PA. David was employed by Capital Steel Services, LLC. of Trenton. NJ. Viewing Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:00-11:00 am. May Funeral Home, 4075 Haverford Ave. Philadelphia, PA. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery. www.mayfuneralhomes.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
May Funeral Home
4075 Haverford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-825-4130
