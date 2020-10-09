David George Caya
David George Caya, age 70, passed away on 10/3/2020 at The University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
David was born on April 20, 1950 in Camden, to parents, Vincent Caya and Sara (McCarthy) Caya. He graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1968. He continued his education, graduating from Saint Bernard College in 1972 with a B.A. in Business Administration. David went on to establish a career as a Systems Analyst, working for PECO, later Exelon, for over 27 years.
In his younger years, David was an avid boater who loved skiing, waterskiing, and league bowling. He also enjoyed participating in recreational sports such as softball, cycling and darts, especially with his friends from Cherry Street Tavern in Philadelphia. Later in life, and especially as his lung condition progressed, David contented himself with watching sports, whether it be his beloved Flyers, Eagles, Phillies and 76ers, or his friends and their recreational softball games.
Throughout his life, David was a man passionately devoted to his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, especially his two grandchildren, Parker and Austin. David always looked forward to his annual three-week vacation to the Jersey Shore each summer, opening his vacation home to family and friends alike. David was a great father, a gifted mentor, and a loyal friend to anyone lucky enough to enter his life.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Vincent Caya and Sara (McCarthy) Caya; his siblings: Barbara Cassidy, Maryann Caya, Sally Etsell and Richard Caya; and his nephew Robert Levins.
David is survived by his sons: Gunnar Caya, John Tyler Caya (Katie Anderson, fiancé) and Bryan Caya (Lauren Caya, wife); his siblings: Lorraine Trasmondi, Joan Caya and Stephen Caya; his nieces: Sara Mattia and Kelli Pilewski; his brother-in-law Thomas Cassidy; and his two Grandchildren: Parker and Austin, whom he adored.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Blake Doyle Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ from 6PM-8PM, followed by a Mass on Friday, October 16th at 11AM at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Collingswood, NJ, and interment at Calvary Cemetery, located in Pennsauken, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, it was David's wish that people instead make a contribution to the Gift of Life Foundation. David was fortunate to receive a life-saving lung transplant via the Gift of Life Foundation, and their dedicated and important work allowed David to live happily and comfortably for nearly seven more years post-transplant. Information about donating to Gift of Life can be found at https://www.donors1.org/get-involved/give-to-gift-of-life/
