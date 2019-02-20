|
David Heebner
Mt. Laurel - David H. Heebner Age 85yrs, 5mths, 18days, born and raised in Atco, NJ, the son of Theodore and Henrietta Heebner. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Psalm 122:1 "I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord."
Loving husband of Margie Heebner, brother of Doris Doone, George Heebner, the late Teddy Heebner and Ruth Baldino. The step-father of five, grandfather of twelve, great grandfather of three, and uncle to many.
Dave and Margie were married for 25 years and blessed to spend much time traveling together; Dave especially loved Amtrak train trips.
First and foremost, Dave loved reading his Bible, attending Sunday school class at Solid Rock Baptist Church, and spending time with friends at the men's breakfast. He had an appreciation for baseball, cars, big band music and classic movies. Dave enjoyed doing crosswords, researching WWII war planes, and working in his shed. His kind, gentle, humble disposition preceded him.
Dave was retired from A&P Super markets and then from the State of NJ.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat, Feb. 23; 1PM at Solid Rock Baptist Church 420 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, start each day with prayer, scripture, clean and wax your car, and check your tire pressure - he would have wanted that. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019