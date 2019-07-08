|
David J. Allen
Runnemede - David J. Allen, on July 4, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 58. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Getler). Devoted father of James Getler (Michelle) and Joseph Getler. Loving grandfather of Matthew James "Tobias" and the late Eric. Dear son of the late Anne "Nancy" and Francis. Brother of Kenneth Allen (Terri) and the late Francis Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in David's name to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019