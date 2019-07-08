Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
David Allen
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
David J. Allen


1960 - 2019
David J. Allen Obituary
David J. Allen

Runnemede - David J. Allen, on July 4, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 58. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Getler). Devoted father of James Getler (Michelle) and Joseph Getler. Loving grandfather of Matthew James "Tobias" and the late Eric. Dear son of the late Anne "Nancy" and Francis. Brother of Kenneth Allen (Terri) and the late Francis Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in David's name to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019
