|
|
David J. DeAngelis, Jr.
West Berlin - (formerly Stratford and Marlton) - age 65, died July 16, 2019.
The best husband ever of Florence "Floss" (nee Brown). Predeceased by his daughter Kelsey Lyn (d.1990). Dear son of Jean and the late David DeAngelis Sr. (Stratford). Brother of Steven Sr. (Julie) of Michigan and Linda Thompson (Bruce) of New Jersey. Brother-in-law to the Brown-Shaner families. Adoring and adored uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Owner and Manager/Partner of Oaklyn Gulf Service auto repair in Oaklyn since 1987. Previously owned by David's father and uncles, where he worked since his early teens.
David loved his family, his work, his co-workers and faithful customers, warm weather, fishing, projects and travel with the Boy Scouts as a teenager, playing H.S. football at Sterling, watching Tar-Kill soccer, snow plowing, Bruce Springsteen music, Mark Wahlberg movies, the weather channel, and a plain steak and baked potato. "Whopper" leaves behind many great friends and great memories. "Uncle Dave" leaves behind many hugs and kisses for all the babies he loved and cherished.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Saturday, July 20th 9:30am-12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 12pm. Burial following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Rte. 70 E, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or www.jdrf.org/southjersey. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019