David J. Mayo
Medford Lakes - David J. Mayo, 72, of Medford Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Born in Skowhegan, ME, David proudly served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy. He was a Medford Lakes Emergency Squad volunteer for 24 years and was a 9/11 volunteer first responder. He was a member of the Medford Lakes Colony Club and the Canoe Carnival for over 20 years. David also served as a crossing guard in Medford Lakes for the last 9 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margaret "Peggy" (nee Shannahan) Kantner; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Laura Kantner, and Chris and Diana Kantner; his sister, Roseanne Myers and her family; 3 grandchildren, Alyssa Mary, Claudia Megan, and Leila Paige; and his niece and nephew, Matthew and Kelly Ann Mayo, children of David's late brother Richard.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6-8PM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. The viewing will continue on Saturday, July 13, from 9-10AM at the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ. A funeral service will follow at 10 AM, at the church.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to New England Village, 664 School St., Pembroke, MA 02359.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ. 609-654-2439
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019