Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
David Vernon
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Harleigh Cemetery
1640 Haddon Ave.
Camden, NJ
1957 - 2019
David J. Vernon Obituary
David J. Vernon

Mt. Laurel - On August 1, 2019, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, formerly of Glendora, NJ. Age 62 years. Beloved son of the late David and Althea Vernon. He is survived by his uncle, William "Knight" Vernon, his aunts, Carol Vernon and Sharon Vernon and many cousins.

David was a 1976 graduate of Haddon Heights High School. He learned the electrical trade by attending night school at Atlantic County Vocational School. Upon completion, he received his license a year later. David started his own business, So, I Re-wired It, in 1994.

Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday 2 PM at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 3, 2019
