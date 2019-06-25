|
David Joseph Creato, Sr.
Haddon Twp., NJ - On June 21, 2019, Age 53 of Haddon Twp., Beloved husband of Lisa; Loving father of David Jr. & Sarah; Adoring Pop Pop of the late Brendan; Cherished son of Florence & the late William Creato and son- in-law of Arthur Becker & Arlene McCone; Dear brother of Jeffrey (Barbara) & Paul (Jennifer) and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
David was a great outdoorsman - he loved hiking, going for motorcycle rides, skydiving, music and playing with his dog, Cali. He loved his family especially being a Pop Pop.
David's family will receive friends on Wed., June 26th, 9:30-10:45 am, at Holy Saviour RC Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Haddon Twp.; where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of David may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 (www.aspca.org)
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019