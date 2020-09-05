David K. Hart
Those who are quiet have the loudest minds. They are of the thinking kind and spend most of their time observing. David K. Hart quietly and humbly observed the heart of the wilderness, through the woods and by still waters, in harmony and balance with nature. David was ambitious but very private. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and just kept to himself along with his faithful companion Jake. David had endured years of illness. He had walked through the valley of the shadow of death and on Wednesday September 2, 2020 his soul was restored on the path of righteousness at the age of 59.
David was born in Camden and had spent his formative years in Audubon. He graduated from Audubon High School in 1980 and the 41st class of the Camden City Police Academy in 1982. David protected and served his community as a police officer and his career had taken him through the NJ Dept. of Human Services Police, the Camden County Sheriff's Department and the Camden City Police Department where he retired from in July of 1994.
Dave was a dog lover and enjoyed spending time at home weight lifting or jogging around the neighborhood.
David is the son of Mary (nee Foga) and the late Edward L. Hart, Sr. He is the brother of Linda Hart, Cindy Scott and the late Edward L. Hart, Jr. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Kimberly Scott, Brett Scott, Stephen & his wife Nicole Scott as well as his great nieces and nephews; Ariana, Paisley and Brody Scott.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the Hart family to remember David, celebrate the faithful duty to serve and protect and pay tribute to a son, brother, uncle and friend on Tuesday morning. We'll be sharing fishing tales and our heartfelt stories between 10:00 am and 11:00 am at Henry Funeral Home 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon where a funeral ceremony will begin at 11:00 am. Mausoleum entombment will immediately follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 www.jdrf.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
To share a loving memory, please visit www.henryfuneralhome.com