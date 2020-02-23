Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
Celebration of Life
Following Services
American Legion Post #372
1532 Martin Ave.
Cherry Hill, NJ
David L. D'Orazio Obituary
David L. D'Orazio

Voorhees - David L. D'Orazio, age 61, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a resident of Cherry Hill, NJ. He was the current Senior Vice Commander of the 2019-20 Sons of the American Legion Post # 372 and the past Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post #372. He loved cheering for his hometown Philadelphia sports teams, but above all, he cherished the time spent with his children, friends and family.

He was predeceased by his father, Louis A. D'Orazio. He is survived by his children, Christina D'Orazio (TJ Gaspari) and David L D'Orazio, Jr.; his mother Jeanne D'Orazio; his brother Marc L. D'Orazio (Sharon) and his girlfriend Michele Fiore.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11am from St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends are welcome to continue his celebration of life by joining his family back at the American Legion Post #372 1532 Martin Ave. Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 immediately after mass. Dave has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the American Legion Post #372 at the address above.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
