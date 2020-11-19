1/
David Lee Bitler
David Lee Bitler

David Lee Bitler, age 55, died on November 16, 2020. Born and raised in Sellersville, PA, David has lived in Erial, NJ for the last 4 years. He was a former pipe fitter for Farfield Construction in Lititz, PA and has worked as a pipe fitter for Boro Construciton, King of Prussia, for the last 13 years.

Survived by his wife Cherylmarie (Sedlack), children Rebecca (Dustin) Mauger, Brandon Bitler, Tyler, Victoria and Madison Lucas and Brandon Bash, parents Ruby M. (Edwards) and Thomas W. Bitler, mother and father in law Eve Anne and William Arnold and siblings Thomas W. Bitler Jr. (fiance Robin Hill), Lisa (Grey) Godshall. He was predeceased by his son Cory Lee Bitler ,many nieces and nephews,Aunts and Uncles.

Friends may greet the family after 12pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Memorial service 1pm. Burial with follow at later date at Elan Memorial Park Cemetery 5595 Old Berwick Rd Bloomsbury, PA where he'll be laid to rest with his son Cory Lee Bitler Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
12:15 PM
NOV
28
01:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
