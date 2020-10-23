On October 17, David, age 47, died of liver cancer. He is survived by his father David L. "Snook" Jones, Sr. and stepmother Barbara Jones, both of Erial; long-time companion Melissa Fern of Lindenwold; son David L. Jones, III of Wildwood; son Aaron Michael Jones of Egg Harbor; and David Jr.'s estranged mother and 3 sisters of South Jersey.
There will be a memorial wake on Saturday, November 7, 4 -6 pm at The Pine Hill Tavern, 1323 Erial Rd., Pine Hill, NJ 08021. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate his life.
