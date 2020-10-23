1/1
David Lee Jones Jr.
1972 - 2020
On October 17, David, age 47, died of liver cancer. He is survived by his father David L. "Snook" Jones, Sr. and stepmother Barbara Jones, both of Erial; long-time companion Melissa Fern of Lindenwold; son David L. Jones, III of Wildwood; son Aaron Michael Jones of Egg Harbor; and David Jr.'s estranged mother and 3 sisters of South Jersey.

There will be a memorial wake on Saturday, November 7, 4 -6 pm at The Pine Hill Tavern, 1323 Erial Rd., Pine Hill, NJ 08021. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate his life.

Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
