Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd
Pennsauken, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd
Pennsauken, NJ
David M. Winkelspecht Obituary
David M. Winkelspecht

W. Collingswood Heights - age 61 years, passed away on November 27, 2019. Beloved longtime companion of Michael T. Klemowitz. Devoted father of Ashley Winkelspecht. Dear brother of Harry (Dot) and Bruce Winkelspecht. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and his faithful four legged friends, Minnie, Maddie and Mia.

Prior to his illness, Dave was employed at Consarc in Rancocas for many years. He was a proud father and his daughter, Ashley, was the love of his life.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
