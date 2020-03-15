|
|
David Nicoll
Cedar Brook, NJ - David Nicoll, age 63, of Cedar Brook, NJ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Son of the late David and Joan Nicoll. Beloved husband of Patricia Nicoll (nee Haines). Loving father of David F. (Sara) Nicoll and the late Michael J. Nicoll. Proud grandfather of Ryan Nicoll. Dear brother of Scott (Elton) Nicoll. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
David was born in Camden, NJ and was a longtime resident of Cedar Brook, NJ. He worked for Johns Manville in Berlin, NJ for many years, before working for Wal Mart for several years. In his free time, David enjoyed fishing and growing tomatoes in his garden.
Cremation will be held privately. Friends may visit with the family at their home on Monday March 16, Tuesday March 17, and Wednesday March 18 during the afternoon hours. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020